Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us" And "Euphoria" While Clowning Drake For His UMG Lawsuit

Syndication: USA TODAY
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.
Kendrick Lamar teased "Not Like Us" but decided against it.

Kendrick Lamar just took to the stage at the Super Bowl and delivered a sensational performance of "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria. It was a historic Super Bowl Halftime Show that many fans were waiting patiently for. However, no one knew what kind of energy Kendrick was going to come with. Well, we now know that it was all about culture and it was all about telling Drake that the game is over.

At the beginning of the performance, Samuel L. Jackson came out playing the part of Uncle Sam. It was here where Kendrick got to perform a ton of songs from GNX, which many probably didn't expect. Instead, fans were probably expecting to hear more of Lamar's classics. Instead, he kept it to the new hits, and as you can imagine, songs like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us" were played. At the start of "Not Like Us," Lamar decided to poke fun at Drake for his tendency to sue, and fans were pretty stunned by it.

Did Kendrick Lamar Perform "Not Like Us"?

Overall, the performance of "Not Like Us" was sensational and it just goes to show Kendrick's impeccable artistry. He has been having one of the best years in the entire history of rap, and he absolutely did not disappoint with this performance. At the end of the day, you can't help but be satisfied with the performance, even if he left out some of the biggest hits of his entire career. He took shots at Drake, and that is what a lot of fans wanted to see.

The performance comes in the midst of a pretty weak Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently up 24-0 and the halftime show was a nice reprieve. Overall, fans just want a much better game than what we are getting right now. Hopefully, the Kansas City Chiefs are able to get themselves back into this and really make this an all-time great game. If not, then Kendrick Lamar's performance will stand as the best thing to happen all evening. The Chiefs will start the second half with the ball.

