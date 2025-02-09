Live Updates: Super Bowl LIX Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles, Kendrick Lamar Performs At Halftime

HotNewHipHop will be bringing you up to the minute updates for Super Bowl LIX.

Meanwhile, you cannot forget about Kendrick Lamar who will be taking the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Overall, it is going to be an amazing even and fans cannot wait to see him perform alongside SZA and other potential special guests.

Super Bowl LIX is going to be an absolute classic as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Overall, this could be a historic night as the Chiefs are looking to take home the first three-peat in the history of the NFL. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and company are trying to get the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl. They won it about seven years ago, but Hurts is trying to go out there and get his first.

