Lil Wayne Officially Skips The Super Bowl And Teases A “Very Special” Announcement

BY Cole Blake 1274 Views
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.© Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Wayne has something coming for the fans.

Lil Wayne says that he's got something "very special" in store for the city of New Orleans after the NFL snubbed him as the headliner of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, he told fans to be on the lookout for an announcement later in the week. "Y'all know I'm not gonna be there this week, which means I guess there's a seat to fill," he said. "Shout out to New Orleans, but I've been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you, Thursday, the sixth." He added that he'll be "chilling" until then.

Instead of Wayne, the NFL went with Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after the announcement, Wayne expressed his disappointment in the decision while performing at Lil Weezyana Fest. "I told myself I wanna be on stage at the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my a** off to get that position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me but this moment right here… they can’t take this away from me.”

Lil Wayne Teases Having An Announcement In Store

Last month, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez admitted that they had considered selecting Wayne as the headliner before going in a different direction. Speaking with The New Orleans Advocate, she explained: "I didn’t choose the artist, but I do believe that definitely there was consideration [for Lil Wayne]." She noted that the league eventually determined “that Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment.” Lamar will also be bringing out his Grand National tour co-headliner, SZA, for the set.

Super Bowl LIX will kickoff on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 PM, ET. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs are successful, they'll become the firs team in league history to win three Super Bowls in consecutive seasons.

