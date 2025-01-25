Lil Wayne Reveals The Best Verse He’s Ever Written

During a recent appearance on Maverick Carter’s show “Mavericks,” Lil Wayne was asked what he considers to be his best rap verse so far. While he appeared confident that he's yet to write the best verse of his entire life, he did look back on his early career. Wayne pointed to his first solo track on the Hot Boys' debut album Get It How U Live! in particular. He recorded the song when he was just 15 years old. According to him, it earned him a lot of praise.

“To me, to this day, my best verse is gonna always be my verse on my first solo song on the Hot Boys album [Get It How U Live!] It was a song called ‘Block Burner’,” he explained. “And so, when we would go do shows and stuff in New York, even a TV show or something — if they had another New York artist on that, they would always pull me to the side and let me know like, ‘Bro, I respect that you rap like that and don’t cuss.’”

Lil Wayne Looks Back On His First Solo Track From Hot Boys' Debut Album, "Block Burner"

He went on, noting how these artists were impressed with his abilities. “They would always also tell me, ‘I thought when I listened to you, I thought you was just gonna be a little sing-song artist where it doesn’t matter if you cussing or not. But you really be rapping.’ Always New York artists,” he said. Lil Wayne didn't specify which of the three verses is actually his favorite. Clearly, the song as a whole holds special meaning to him.