Lil Wayne & Hot Boys Announce Mini “Lil Weezyana” Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 1100 Views
Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: (L-R) BG, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk of the Hot Boys reunite to perform during Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday at Toyota Center on December 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
The Hot Boys are hitting the road.

In November, Lil Wayne and the rest of the Hot Boys got together for an eagerly anticipated reunion performance at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. The performance was the group's first in over 15 years, and needless to say, fans went wild. Fortunately, it looks like they have even more explosive shows where that came from, as they recently announced a mini "Lil Weezyana" tour.

The tour will see the group hit Tampa, Charlotte, and St. Louis in February. Tickets are on pre-sale now, and general sale begins on January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. This latest announcement comes after Turk opened up about their reunion during an interview with B High ATL. He admitted that it wasn't all smooth sailing, describing the moment as "tense" since they hadn't seen each other in a while. Luckily, it didn't take too long for them to get back in the groove.

Hot Boys Prepare To Hit The Road

"When I walked in, it was a warm welcome and [Mannie] Fresh and them was getting the DJs and getting the list together,” he recalled. “We’d had the list prior to it but of course it changed up a little bit. But everything went smooth because we so professional. It’s like man, we been here before [...] Then when Wayne came in the room, we got straight to it. Came in, dapped everybody, hugs and it just was straight to the business."

"We sung the songs and it was tense. It was tense. I gotta give y’all the real rundown and not on no stuck up sh*t, but it was just a ‘man we ain’t do this sh*t in a long time’ type tense,” Turk added. “Everybody just being extra careful, being respectful to each other and sh*t because like I said, we haven’t all been in the room with each other [...] But by the time it got to ‘Back That Azz Up,’ it was the nostalgia and we felt what the fans felt! And it was just – we back."

