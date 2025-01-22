Lil Wayne & Hot Boys Announce Mini “Lil Weezyana” Tour

In November, Lil Wayne and the rest of the Hot Boys got together for an eagerly anticipated reunion performance at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. The performance was the group's first in over 15 years, and needless to say, fans went wild. Fortunately, it looks like they have even more explosive shows where that came from, as they recently announced a mini "Lil Weezyana" tour.

The tour will see the group hit Tampa, Charlotte, and St. Louis in February. Tickets are on pre-sale now, and general sale begins on January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. This latest announcement comes after Turk opened up about their reunion during an interview with B High ATL. He admitted that it wasn't all smooth sailing, describing the moment as "tense" since they hadn't seen each other in a while. Luckily, it didn't take too long for them to get back in the groove.

Hot Boys Prepare To Hit The Road

"When I walked in, it was a warm welcome and [Mannie] Fresh and them was getting the DJs and getting the list together,” he recalled. “We’d had the list prior to it but of course it changed up a little bit. But everything went smooth because we so professional. It’s like man, we been here before [...] Then when Wayne came in the room, we got straight to it. Came in, dapped everybody, hugs and it just was straight to the business."