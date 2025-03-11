Lil Wayne & Hot Boys Hilariously Abandon Birdman On Stage In The Middle Of His Speech

"This is the greatest, the biggest rapper alive. Motherf*ckin' Tunechi," Birdman begins, before turning around to realize everyone else walked off stage. "We love y'all." As the clip has been circulating on social media, fans have been sharing plenty of laughs. "Birdman that one person you be on the phone wit and you keep sayin 'aite let me…' and they just keep talkin," one user joked in the comments section of AkademiksTV on Instagram. Another user wrote: "Damn, age creepin up on stunna. You can hear it in his voice."

Hot Boys Reunion Tour

It isn't the first time a video of Birdman has gone viral from the Hot Boys reunion tour. Last month, he nearly fell asleep on stage before B.G. made sure he was good to go. Turk later addressed that clip during a new interview with B High ATL. In doing so, he downplayed the seriousness of the moment. “I don’t know what be going on, man,” he said. “I be on that motherf*cka having Turk fun, I be in Turk’s world doing what I’m doing. They gonna always turn something into something that ain’t, you know what I’m saying? We have different little moments where we have to look down and see what’s going on. Baby don’t give a f*ck. Baby come right back out there the next day and talk some sh*t again. See, they put what they want to put out there. He came and he talked, and he talked his sh*t again, you know, the next show.”