Lil Wayne & Hot Boys Hilariously Abandon Birdman On Stage In The Middle Of His Speech

BY Cole Blake 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: (L-R) Birdman and Lil Wayne reunite to perform during Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday at Toyota Center on December 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne, Birdman, and the rest of the Hot Boys have been performing a number of concerts together in recent weeks.

Lil Wayne and the rest of the Hot Boys hilariously walked off stage as Birdman was in the middle of a speech during a recent reunion concert. A video of the moment has been going viral on social media, showing the group depart without Birdman even realizing what's happening.

"This is the greatest, the biggest rapper alive. Motherf*ckin' Tunechi," Birdman begins, before turning around to realize everyone else walked off stage. "We love y'all." As the clip has been circulating on social media, fans have been sharing plenty of laughs. "Birdman that one person you be on the phone wit and you keep sayin 'aite let me…' and they just keep talkin," one user joked in the comments section of AkademiksTV on Instagram. Another user wrote: "Damn, age creepin up on stunna. You can hear it in his voice."

Read More: Lil Wayne & Hot Boys Announce Mini “Lil Weezyana” Tour

Hot Boys Reunion Tour

It isn't the first time a video of Birdman has gone viral from the Hot Boys reunion tour. Last month, he nearly fell asleep on stage before B.G. made sure he was good to go. Turk later addressed that clip during a new interview with B High ATL. In doing so, he downplayed the seriousness of the moment. “I don’t know what be going on, man,” he said. “I be on that motherf*cka having Turk fun, I be in Turk’s world doing what I’m doing. They gonna always turn something into something that ain’t, you know what I’m saying? We have different little moments where we have to look down and see what’s going on. Baby don’t give a f*ck. Baby come right back out there the next day and talk some sh*t again. See, they put what they want to put out there. He came and he talked, and he talked his sh*t again, you know, the next show.”

The Hot Boys first reunited at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans before announcing the short run of tour dates. Juvenile has even hinted that the group has been considering collaborating on a full-length album.

Read More: "Alright, Let's Go!" Lil Wayne Cuts-Off Birdman's Speech At Hot Boys Reunion Concert

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2024 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Turk Finally Addresses Birdman Appearing To Fall Asleep On Stage In Viral Video 836
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome Music Birdman Needs B.G. To Wake Him Up After Falling Asleep In The Middle Of A Performance 3.4K
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music "Alright, Let's Go!" Lil Wayne Cuts-Off Birdman's Speech At Hot Boys Reunion Concert 3.4K
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Music Turk Doesn't Understand BG's Anger At Him Over Hot Boys Reunion 1.6K