Birdman Needs B.G. To Wake Him Up After Falling Asleep In The Middle Of A Performance

Birdman appeared to dose off on stage during the latest performance on Lil Wayne and the Hot Boy's ongoing tour.

Birdman appeared to fall asleep in the middle of a performance on stage at a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. A viral video of the moment shows B.G. burst into laughter and attempt to get the Cash Money Records co-founder back on track. The two are currently performing with Lil Wayne and the rest of the Hot Boys on a mini-reunion tour.

Fans have been sharing plenty of laughs in response to the video of Birdman on social media. "He was over there smoking @LilTunechi blunts during the performance. He couldn’t hang," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another asked: "What drug do you have to be on to fall asleep, standing up, in front of hundreds of ppl?" Others joked that he was trying to read a teleprompter to remember the lyrics.

Lil Wayne & Hot Boys Tour Dates

Following their performance in North Carolina, Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys will be performing one more show in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, February 28. The group initially reunited at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans, last week. They released their last studio album, Let 'Em Burn, back in 2003. It's unclear if another project will end up coming to fruition. Back in May 2024, Juvenile confirmed the group was in the early staging of putting one together. “Turk gonna be with me tonight, I’m gonna be with B.G. next week. Me, [Lil] Wayne, Turk, and B.G., all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already done started working on the Hot Boys album. Any other fucking questions?” he said on Instagram Live at the time. He concluded by telling fans to "have some fucking patience.”

As for Lil Wayne, he recently made headlines individually for teaming up with LiAngelo Ball for a remix of his hit song, "Tweaker." He also performed a medley of his hits at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special, earlier this month.

