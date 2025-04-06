Lil Wayne & The Hot Boys Reunite At J Cole's Dreamville Fest

Lil Wayne and the rest of the Hot Boys once again reunited at J Cole's Dreamville Festival on Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Together, the group had the venue rocking as they performed some of their most popular songs from throughout their careers. They capped off a night that also included performances from 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Ludacris, Ari Lennox, Chief Keef, and more. The music festival will feature one more night of sets on Sunday. The final performers include Erykah Badu, Tems, GloRilla, and more before the night ends with a performance from J Cole.

The Hot Boys appearance at Dreamville Festival comes after they embarked on a small tour together, earlier this year. They made several headlines during those shows, including when Birdman seemingly fell asleep on stage in a viral video. B.G. later revealed to XXL that he was just struggling to read a teleprompter. "They just got him on a bad angle, and we had a good laugh about it for a week. All of us laughed, josted off each other, josted off him because we thought it was funny," he said.

Hot Boys New Album

Ahead of that reunion, Juvenile hinted that the Hot Boys had been considering collaborating on a full-length album. “Turk gonna be with me tonight, I’m gonna be with B.G. next week. Me, [Lil] Wayne, Turk, and B.G., all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already done started working on the Hot Boys album. Any other f*cking questions?” he said on Instagram Live, last May, before concluding by telling fans to "have some f*cking patience.”