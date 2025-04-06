Lil Wayne & The Hot Boys Reunite At J Cole's Dreamville Fest

The performance at Dreamville Fest came after Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys already performed a series of shows, this year.

Lil Wayne and the rest of the Hot Boys once again reunited at J Cole's Dreamville Festival on Saturday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Together, the group had the venue rocking as they performed some of their most popular songs from throughout their careers. They capped off a night that also included performances from 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Ludacris, Ari Lennox, Chief Keef, and more. The music festival will feature one more night of sets on Sunday. The final performers include Erykah Badu, Tems, GloRilla, and more before the night ends with a performance from J Cole.

The Hot Boys appearance at Dreamville Festival comes after they embarked on a small tour together, earlier this year. They made several headlines during those shows, including when Birdman seemingly fell asleep on stage in a viral video. B.G. later revealed to XXL that he was just struggling to read a teleprompter. "They just got him on a bad angle, and we had a good laugh about it for a week. All of us laughed, josted off each other, josted off him because we thought it was funny," he said.

Hot Boys New Album

Ahead of that reunion, Juvenile hinted that the Hot Boys had been considering collaborating on a full-length album. “Turk gonna be with me tonight, I’m gonna be with B.G. next week. Me, [Lil] Wayne, Turk, and B.G., all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already done started working on the Hot Boys album. Any other f*cking questions?” he said on Instagram Live, last May, before concluding by telling fans to "have some f*cking patience.”

While details on a Hot Boys album haven't been made official, Lil Wayne has announced that his next solo effort will be dropping in June. It will be the sixth installment in his Tha Carter series. He last released an album in the series in 2018 with Tha Carter V. Wayne hyped up the release with a video on social media, last week.

