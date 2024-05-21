Juvenile Announces Hot Boys Reunion: What We Know

In a major announcement that has thrilled fans of southern rap, Juvenile revealed that the iconic group Hot Boys is reuniting. The reunion will kick off with a performance at the upcoming Essence Fest in July, marking their first performance together in years. This news comes on the heels of group member B.G.’s release from federal prison, reigniting the possibility of a long-awaited comeback.

The Legacy Of The Hot Boys

Formed in the late 1990s, the Hot Boys are one of the most influential rap groups to emerge from the South. Comprising Juvenile, Lil Wayne, B.G., and Turk, the group debuted with their album Get It How U Live! in 1997. Their second album, Guerilla Warfare, released in 1999, solidified their place in hip-hop history, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a platinum certification. The album produced hit singles like “We On Fire” and “I Need a Hot Girl,” which remain staples in the genre.

Despite their success as a group, the Hot Boys also achieved significant milestones as solo artists. Juvenile's 1998 solo album 400 Degreez was a commercial breakthrough, selling over four million copies and featuring the hit single "Back That Azz Up." Lil Wayne, who started his career with the group, has become one of the most successful rappers of all time, with numerous awards and chart-topping albums. B.G. and Turk also carved out their niches, contributing to the group’s overall legacy.

The Road To Reunion

The possibility of a Hot Boys reunion has been a topic of discussion for years, but it gained momentum following B.G.’s release from federal prison in September 2023. The rapper quickly took to social media to rally his former group members, urging them to seize the opportunity for a lucrative comeback. "Say Juve, there’s people on my line, man, about this Hot Boys reunion,” B.G. said on Instagram Live in September 2024. “Weezy, stop playing, man. It’s a big bag involved, man. Ya heard me? I know you super rich. I know you like Taylor Swift outchea. Come on, man. Stop playing, man. Let’s get to this bag.”

Interestingly enough, around the same time, B.G. released “Gangstafied” where he rapped, “My n***a Weezy steady touring but he’s b**ch and it’s showing.” While this left many fans confused about their relationship and the future of the Hot Boys, the parolee later cleared the air. “Shout out to my little brother Weezy. I spoke to my little brother last night. Shout out to shorty, man. Still my little bro. Love my little bro. This shit be complicated,” he said.

Juvenile Confirms

Juvenile responded enthusiastically, confirming this week that the group is indeed working on a new Hot Boys album and preparing for a tour. He stated, “Turk gonna be with me tonight, I’m gonna be with B.G. next week. Me, Wayne, Turk, and B.G., all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already done started working on a Hot Boys album.”

Birdman's Backing

Cash Money Records founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams has also been vocal about supporting the reunion. Birdman has offered substantial financial backing, willing to invest $100 million into the tour. “We definitely going on tour. I’m putting up $100 mil for it myself,” Birdman announced. However, he also tempered expectations by stating, “I ain’t guaranteeing that it’s gonna be everybody. I’m standing on business and that’s what it is. If it work out, it work out. If it don’t, it don’t. But we definitely gonna get this money, that’s for a fact.”

The Essence Fest Performance

The highly anticipated reunion will officially kick off at the Essence Fest in July. This event will mark the first time all four original members will perform together in years, alongside long-time collaborators Mannie Fresh and Birdman. The performance is expected to draw massive crowds, eager to see the legendary group back in action.

A New Album & Tour

In addition to their live performance, the Hot Boys are in the process of recording a new album. While details about the album are still under wraps, the group’s return to the studio signals a fresh chapter in their storied career. Fans can expect a blend of the classic Hot Boys sound with contemporary influences, showcasing their growth as artists while staying true to their roots.

The reunion tour promises to be a monumental event, celebrating the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most iconic groups. As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about tour dates and new music.