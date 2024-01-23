B.G. Addresses Lil Wayne & Says He Wants To Do A Hot Boys Reunion

B.G. says he wants to do a Hot Boys reunion and needs Lil Wayne to "stop playing" so they can get it done. He explained his idea on Instagram Live, earlier this week. The proposition comes after B.G. dissed Wayne on Finesse2Tymes' track "Gangstafied," but later clarified there's no beef between them.

“Say Juve, there’s people on my line, man, about this Hot Boys reunion,” he said. “Weezy, stop playing, man. It’s a big bag involved, man. Ya heard me? I know you super rich. I know you like Taylor Swift outchea. Come on, man. Stop playing, man. Let’s get to this bag.” When TheHipHopWolf posted the clip on Instagram, many users were confused by the idea, considering the recent diss.

B.G. & Lil Wayne On "The Jenny Jones Show"

Rappers Birdman (Bryan Christopher Williams), Juvenile (Terius Gray), Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.), B.G. (Christopher Noel Dorsey) and Mannie Fresh (Byron Otto Thomas) of Cash Money Millionaires poses for photos after rehearsals for their performance on 'The Jenny Jones Show' in Chicago, Illinois in August 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

On "Gangstafied," B.G. rapped: “My n***a Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing/ My n***a Weezy steady touring but he’s bitch and it’s showing/ I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it." When headlines began to surface about a feud between the two, B.G. explained that he didn't mean anything by the remark. “Y’all don’t understand what the f*ck be going on, you know what I’m saying? I tell a n***a I love him and call him a b*tch all in the same sentence. It’s family business, man," he said on social media. "Shout out to my little brother Weezy. I spoke to my little brother last night. Shout out to shorty, man. Still my little bro. Love my little bro. This sh*t be complicated.”

B.G. Calls On Lil Wayne For A Hot Boys Reunion

Check out B.G.'s proposition for Lil Wayne above. Be on the lookout for further updates on B.G. and Lil Wayne as well as the possibility of a Hot Boys reunion on HotNewHipHop.

