B.G. Clarifies Lil Wayne Diss, Shares That They Spoke About It

The two Hot Boyz members have a pretty complex but still enduring relationship, something that B Gizzle wanted to make very clear.

B.G. sent the hip-hop world into a flurry when he dissed Lil Wayne on his verse on Finesse2Tymes' track "Gangstafied." "My n***a Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing," he spits on the record. "My n***a Weezy steady touring but he's a b***h and it's showing. I'm still a living legend, don't act like you didn't know it." Given their history as members of the Hot Boyz and the New Orleans native's recent release from prison, one would think that there's more camaraderie here than these bars suggest. But turns out that we and many others got the wrong impression, as he came through on social media with a new video explaining the line.

"[You] don't really understand what the f**k be going on, man," B.G. expressed in the new clip of the presumed Lil Wayne diss. "You know what I'm saying? I tell a n***a I love him and call him a b***h all in the same sentence, man. You know what I'm saying? You know? Man, look, this family business, man. You know what I'm saying? Shout out to my little brother Weezy too, man. I talked to my little brother last night, man, you know what I'm saying? Yeah, man, shout out to Charlotte, man. Still my lil' bro, man, love my lil' bro, man, you heard me? You know what I'm saying? S**t be complicated sometimes, man. Gizzle gon' do what Gizzle does, man."

As such, it looks like this relates to differing viewpoints on whether they should do a Cash Money or Hot Boyz reunion tour. That means that B.G. would still be showing love to Lil Wayne's run of shows, but calling him out for not getting that joint rekindling underway. We know that Birdman, and of course many fans, are excited about the idea, so maybe this was just a light tease that wasn't meant to be anything personal. At least they apparently talked things out after it dropped, as communication between rivals isn't always a factor in supposed rap beef.

Meanwhile, their journey intertwined in many ways, and now they can finally band together like the good old days. That's why so many fans expressed disappointment when this looked like a legitimate conflict. But they're probably fine based on this response; we'll see if Tunechi has anything to add. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on B.G. and Lil Wayne.

