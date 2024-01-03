Wack 100 Insinuates Cash Money Was Behind B.G. Snitching Accusations

As of late, Wack 100 has been going after B.G., accusing the Hot Boys performer of being a "snitch." B.G. as well as several of his fans and peers have denied the allegations. "The internet undefeated and truth don’t need no cosigner," according to B.G. Regardless, Wack 100 is sticking by his comments. He claims that wouldn't have said anything about the alleged snitching if he didn't have a reliable source.

During a recent conversation on Clubhouse, he went into further detail, seemingly suggesting that Cash Money Records could have been involved. “One thing you gotta understand, n***a, I get five Cash Money budgets every year,” he described. “Understand the politics for me to be saying it, you gotta know where I got it from and where the work comes from. Slow down and use your brain, n***a."

Wack 100 Says "The Green Had To Come From His Backyard"

He continued, insisting that had he not trusted his source, he wouldn't have gone public with the snitching accusations. “Use your brain for me to openly say it," he explained. "The green had to come from his backyard. Use your brain. For Wack to openly say it as loud as I’m saying it — it had to come from one spot. You can’t be slow.”

Wack 100 went on, urging critics of the allegations to consider his circumstances before making any judgments. “If that n***a was ratting and it didn’t come from the right place, I wouldn’t jeopardize $5 million, I’d be quiet. Use your brain. I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t say sh*t. It come from right there, n***a. That’s a fact. The work and everything, n***a. From right there to my phone,” he added. What do you think of Wack 100 continuing to accuse B.G. of snitching? What about him insinuating that Cash Money could have been involved in his decision to expose him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

