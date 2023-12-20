Wack 100 Describes Michael Jordan Altercation

Wack 100 is someone who has been very forthcoming about some of the situations he has found himself in over the years. Overall, one such situation involves NBA legend Michael Jordan. Although Jordan typically keeps to himself, he has been known to be confrontational if he needs to be. However, it never gets to a point of no return. Instead, Jordan is somewhat of a diplomat who can ease tensions and neutralize a situation. It is a good quality to have, and Wack got to see it firsthand.

In the VladTV interview down below, Wack explained exactly what took place with Michael Jordan. Essentially, they were at the Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight which took place almost a decade ago. On his way out of the fight, Wack heard a whole bunch of commotion behind him. Overall, he was confused by it but eventually realized a big security guard was elbowing his way through people to escort someone out of the building. Subsequently, Wack stood up to the security guard and it led to a confrontation.

Wack 100 Explains The Situation

Eventually, Wack 100 realized who was being escorted out of the building. It was none other than Jordan, who immediately spoke to Wack. Wack had been telling the security guard he could stay behind or go around, but not through. Jordan agreed with the sentiment and told his team to take him through a different exit. In the eyes of Wack, this was a huge moment for him as it taught him how to handle certain issues. Moreover, it made him feel "outclassed" by the NBA superstar. Needless to say, this was a huge moment in Wack's life, even if he didn't know it at the time.

