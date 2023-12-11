Wack 100 Recalls Snoop Dogg Fight & Other Death Row Stories From His Time There

Wack 100 used to roll with Death Row Records back in the day (specifically around 2000), and he has a lot to say about his experience with the legendary West Coast label. Moreover, he recently sat down for another interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, in which he could rattle off some tales. For example, the music executive recalled how he allegedly got into a brawl with Snoop Dogg's crew at a time in which Tha Doggfather's relationship with the label was strained. It was at the Santa Monica Airport museum– the afterparty spot for the Soul Train Awards– and things got pretty nasty from what Wack shared.

Furthermore, Wack 100 explained how working with Death Row got him interested in the music business, something he definitely capitalized on. The connection came from a mutual friend Poo, who met Suge Knight in prison and was a lifelong friend of Wack's. As such, Poo tagged him along when he got out on parole and started working with the Row, and they met many folks along the way. Throughout the manager's time there, he learned about publishing, masters splits, distribution, and the like, and he took advice and information from many different affiliates.

Wack 100 Speaks On His Time At Death Row: Watch

In fact, Wack 100 also wrote a prison book called Infiltration, which was largely based on his own experiences in jail. He wanted to pair each chapter with a song from a different artist, and spoke to other Death Row members about the concept. This, along with many other things, set Wack apart from the traditional environment and atmosphere that the collective and record label embodied. Rather than try to act like the baddest and toughest and most intimidating person in the room, he became the one that was the most business-minded.

Meanwhile, Wack is busy these days starting beef with others in the industry and engaging in some antics and shenanigans. All that went down as his paychecks keep coming in, so he has a nice balance in the public eye. We'll see if any other interesting stories from this time period emerge. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Wack 100.

