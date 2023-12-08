2Pac's Father Calls Keefe D A "Pawn" Used By Death Row Or The Government

During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, 2Pac's biological father Billy Garland shared his thoughts on the arrest of Keefe D, who's been charged with his son's murder. He suggested that the government used the alleged Crip as a "tool," insinuating that there were larger forces at play in 2Pac's murder. Garland says he's numb to Keefe D's arrest, as he doesn't believe it resolves the true injustice that led to his son's death.

“He’s not a very intelligent individual,” he said of Keefe D. “When you go on air and say you participated in a high-scale assassination, eventually it’s gonna come back on you. I’m surprised he went that far and that long without them arresting him... He was in the car — that’s aiding and abetting in a murder! But he was doing his part with the rest of the people who were talking about the Orlando Anderson — he was fulfilling that glitch and adding to their truth, which we all know wasn’t true.”

Read More: Vanilla Ice Recalls 2Pac Labeling Him "Great" & Admits He Knows "Too Much" About His Death

Billy Garland On Keefe D's Arrest

He went on, noting how he's not satisfied with Keefe D's arrest. “I’m just as empty by the loss of my son as the rest of the world is,” he described. “I have no feelings about it whatsoever because it’s not true. It’s not the truth. It’s just another pawn being moved in the game of chess to create that continuous story that we don’t know who did it. And that’s what they want.”

“Everybody can see through this thin veil of deceit," Garland also added. "It’s ridiculous. I don’t think we’ll ever find out who really did the shooting. But we know it wasn’t no one individual. Keefe D might have been involved in it, but he was a pawn — maybe by the government, maybe by Death Row.” What do you think of 2Pac's father's take on Keefe D's arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Allegedly Jumped Multiple Times In Jail

[Via]