2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Allegedly Jumped Multiple Times In Jail

During a recent interview with Bomb1st, Reggie Wright Jr. shared his thoughts on 2Pac murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis' time behind bars. According to him, it may not be going well for him. Wright previously worked for Suge Knight, and his father was once a gang enforcer at the Los Angeles Sheriff Department’s unit Operation Safe Street. He says he's heard some chatter about how Keefe D's faring in jail, revealing that he's apparently been attacked various times since his October arrest.

“Heard he done got whooped on about three times already in there. And I got that confirmed from a very, very good source,” he explained. “But nothing major. Just, you know, kicked, stomped, hit. Nothing like he gonna get when those dudes in the pen find out how he was saying that they soft. Yeah that audio’s still out there. You better call Vlad and try to get it pulled down.”

Read More: Big Hit Reacts To Keefe D Arrest

Reggie Wright Jr. Claims Keefe D Got "Whooped"

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Keefe D pleaded not guilty in the case of 2Pac's 1996 murder. This followed various delays in his arraignment process. His trial is scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. He's due back in court for another hearing at the beginning of next year. Keefe D's attorneys, Charles Cano and Robert Arroyo, have previously claimed that they plan to seek bail. While many are glad that some justice may finally be served on behalf of the late icon, others don't believe Keefe D's arrest has provided much closure. Big Hit spoke on the case with AllHipHop earlier this week, claiming that nothing can make up for what was lost when 2Pac was murdered.

“It’s like, man, he was so great," he described. "He brought so much to the game. That loss was just bigger than Keefe D … This whole situation, man, that was f*cked up. It was a great loss, man. He can’t be replaced. Nah, this sh*t ain’t going to be no closure. It’s just going to be water under the bridge, sh*t." What do you think of Reggie Wright Jr. claiming that Keefe D's gotten "whooped" multiple times in jail already? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Keefe D Trial Date: What You Need To Know

[Via]