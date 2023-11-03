50 Cent Trolls Keefe D For Public Defender, Urges Diddy To “Throw A Ni**a A Bone”

50 Cent has long had his foot on Diddy's neck, and now that serious headway is taking place in Tupac's murder investigation, the Power producer has found even more reasons to troll his contemporary. Of course, the Bad Boy head hasn't been in police custody in involvement with the case. However, he did have a long-standing feud with the late legendary rapper that's caused speculation about his potential involvement over the years. Pac's brother recently confirmed that Diddy once reached out to him to deny any sort of wrongdoing, but still, the rumours persist.

Amid news that Keefe D – who was arrested this fall – has pleaded not guilty to murdering the "All Eyez On Me" hitmaker, we also found out that he's struggling to afford a lawyer. As a result, the industry executive now has a public defender, which has left Fif feeling tickled pink. "😆 This shit is so funny to me," the father of two wrote in the caption of a video edited to look like an intense conversation between Keefe and Sean Combs.

50 Cent Delivers Laughs at Diddy and Keefe D's Expense

"Keefe D getting ready to go on trial for murder with a public defender. D**n throw a 🥷🏾 a bone or something. LOL," 50 added. "See, I'ma be alright. I got villas in Brazil, Tahiti," Diddy says in a clip from Get Him To The Greek. "God d**n," Pac's alleged killer replies in a snippet taken from an interview. "Throw a dog a bone or something," Keefe pleads in the spoof above.

Like any good troll, 50 Cent knows that it's important to keep your targets diversified, which is why he also throws shade at stars outside the world of hip-hop. Madonna has been feeling the New Yorker's wrath for the past year, most recently having her BBL be the centre of attention on his IG. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

