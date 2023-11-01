Mase Overestimated Number Of Bloods Looking For Him After Biggie’s Death, Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Mase reflected on the aftermath of The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 death. According to the Florida-born rapper, things got pretty scary. He claimed that around "70" Bloods were on the hunt for him, leaving him afraid to even step out of his hotel room. He said that he then called up Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, who eventually came and got him.

"After Big got killed, they were probably looking for more Bad Boy artists," Mase explained. “I was left in L.A. And from that day, I always said, ‘I’m outta here. I was left! I came there with people; I ain’t leave with those people. You know how it goes. Find your way home.” Now, Deal has come through with his own version of events, which differs slightly from Mase's. He sat down with The Art of Dialogue this week to reflect on the frightening situation.

Gene Deal Offers His Version Of Events

“I called Mase that morning, and me and Mase spoke,” Deal described. “And then, he was telling me how all them Bloods and everything that was out there. So, I was with a couple of dudes that was from Black Hands — which is a part of the Black Guerrilla Mafia." He went on, explaining how he thinks Mase could have overestimated the amount of Bloods there out of fear. “We just went to the end of his hallway. He said it was a lot of Bloods out there. It’s some dudes out there I wasn’t recognizing. You know I recognize, but I don’t think it was — You know, he said it was like 70 [Bloods]. When I got there, it wasn’t that many dudes out there like that, but he could’ve seen 70, 17, 20, 30," he explained.

"When you think somebody tryna get you, and n***as is running the hallways because they know Bad Boy was staying there, it’s a lot of dudes.” What do you think of Gene Deal's version of events? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

