Mase Gives Bizarre Monologue About Dwight Howard Situation

Ma$e weighed in on the unfolding situation Dwight Howard situation on the most recent episode of It Is What It Is. In a bizarre monologue, Ma$e focused more on the fact that Howard admitted to a threesome with another man than anything else. "We gotta stop saying it doesn't matter what happens behind closed doors because it does matter. People wouldn't be talking about it if it didn't matter. There's a reason that 30 teams didn't sign Dwight Howard," the rapper argued. At no point in the monologue does Ma$e refer to the accusations being made against Howard.

Dwight Howard has formally denied sexually assaulting model Stephen Harper. Howver, he did not deny inviting Harper to his home for a threesome, which allegedly involved an individual named Kitty. Based on the accounts given by Howard and Harper, it is unclear if Kitty is a transgender individual or simply a cross-dresser. Furthermore, Harper alleges that he was forced to perform sexual acts on Howard and that Howard performed non-consensual acts on him after he objected to participating in the account. Howard has been sued by Harper but has not been formally charged with a crime.

Read More: Dwight Howard Speaks Out After Allegations Of Child Neglect And Sexual Assault

Ma$e And Cam'ron Prioritize Sexuality Over Sexual Assault

However, it's not the first time that Ma$e has addressed the Dwight Howard allegations. Back in August, he and Cam'ron appeared to imply that Dwight Howard's sexuality was more of a concern than the sexual assault allegations against him. In the episode, Cam'ron claimed that days before the assault allegations were made public, Howard's team reached out. Their intention was apparently to secure an appearance for Howard. Cam'ron then proceeded to ask his co-host how he would react. In particular, given the revelations, how he would react if he was on a team and playing with Howard. "I don't want to say it because we're on the air. But I would probably want Howard to have his own space," Ma$e argued. The comment implied that he would want Howard segregated from the team due to his attraction to men.

Cam'ron appears to agree with Ma$e, bringing up a video where Odell Beckham Jr. appears to appreciate his teammates' asses. But don't worry, Cam'ron later clarifies that he's not homophobic because he "got gay relatives". However, what's most telling is that during this entire clip, no one actually brings up the allegations Howard has been hit with. The entire conversation is done through the lens of Howard's sexuality, not the heinous acts he has been accused of committing.

Read More: Dwight Howard Claims Accuser Was Mad That He Blocked Him On Instagram

[via]