Dwight Howard Tells People To Stay Out Of His Business

Amid speculation surrounding his sexuality, Dwight Howard has told people to "stay out my damn business". "What happens in my bedroom is my business. What happens in yours is your business," Howard argued in a social media post. It comes after the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Ma$e took to their respective shows with massive audiences to preach about the salacious details of Howard's private life.

However, as many people noted online, only half the story is being told in Howard's latest post. It's not just Howard's sexuality that is being questioned. Howard has been accused of sexually assaulting a man at his home. Howard has formally denied sexually assaulting model Stephen Harper. However, he did not deny inviting Harper to his home for a threesome, which allegedly involved a cross-dresser named Kitty. Furthermore, Harper alleges that he was forced to perform sexual acts on Howard and that Howard performed non-consensual acts on him after he objected to participating in the account. Howard has been sued by Harper but has not been formally charged with a crime.

Alleged Former Partner Of Howard Speaks Out

Meanwhile, influencer and author Masin Elije has reportedly broken an NDA to speak out against Howard. "He goes to sex parties and preys on younger men, which is why he originally why he threatened, forced, and tried to intimidate me into signing a NDA," Elije wrote on social media. Furthermore, Elije claimed that they had also been harassed by the aforementioned "Kitty" in 2018.

Furthermore, the likes of Stephen A. Smith have theorized that the lawsuit filed against Howard by Harper is the reason that Howard is not in the NBA this season. The ESPN personality made his claims on the most recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, becoming visibly disgusted while reading Harper's account of what Howard did to him following an invitation for a threesome at Howard's home.

