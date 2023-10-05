Mase Insinuates Diddy Is Tied To Keefe D, Tupac’s Murder Suspect

Mase just opened up a decades-long debate while commenting on Keefe D's arrest in the Tupac Shakur murder case on his sports talk show with Cam'ron. Alongside a special guest, comedian Bubba Dub, they labeled the development as the most "trash moment of the week." Moreover, the rapper sarcastically remarked that something about the name sounded familiar, which prompted hilarity from Cam and Bubba. He acted oblivious and prompted the comedian to explain the case and also imitate Diddy's dance, as he knew that Mase just implied that his former rival Sean Combs had something to do with it.

"I pray 2Pac gets justice whoever is involved, I don’t even mean that in no joking way," he said, which made his Dipset co-host laugh and shake his head with his arms in the air. For those unaware, these allegations come straight from Keefe D himself, who claimed in a 2008 police confession that he talked about a deal with Diddy to kill both Tupac and Suge Knight in the mid-1990s. Still, the Southside Compton Crips member said that the mogul's payment never came through. Of course, Diddy has vehemently denied his involvement numerous times in the past.

Mase Alludes To Diddy's Involvement With Keefe D In Tupac Shakur's Murder

As the story stands, or at least what authorities believe, Orlando Anderson (Keefe D's nephew) shot Tupac dead in 1996 shortly after the rap legend attacked him in a Vegas MGM hotel and casino. Allegedly, Anderson had stolen a Death Row associate's chain months prior. Even Tupac's brother spoke on Diddy's potential involvement, though, during a recent conversation. "This individual [Keefe D] mentioned [Diddy’s] name," Mopreme Shakur told The Comedy Hype News Show. "Law enforcement has a job to do. Will they do it? It does feel like ‘Pac is being vindicated because back in them days when things were going down, everybody thought he was cr*zy. He may not have expressed it properly, but that don’t mean he was wrong. So we’ll see."

"They’re going to need very credible substantiating witnesses,” retired LAPD detective Greg Kading told Rolling Stone of Combs' involvement in a recent interview.. “They would have to say, ‘I was there when I heard him make the solicitation,’ or ‘I was there when the money got paid, and it was very clear that that money was designated for this purpose,’ or ‘I delivered the money.’ Whether those people exist or not, I don’t know. I’ve always given a caveat to the whole ‘Puffy’ Combs connection. Puffy’s not built like Suge Knight, and I don’t think Puffy was truly intentionally trying to get either Tupac or Suge killed. I don’t like Puffy. I don’t think he’s a murderer." For more on Diddy, Mase, Tupac, and Keefe D, log back into HNHH.

