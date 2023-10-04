Keefe D’s Lawyer Fails To Show Up For Arraignment, Hearing Delayed 2 Weeks

Keefe D's arraignment has been continued for two weeks after the lawyer he hired failed to show up for Wednesday's hearing, according to TMZ. The arraignment comes after Las Vegas police arrested the 60-year-old former gang member, last week, in the 1996 killing of 2Pac.

Keefe D is facing a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon in a gang-related homicide. Police say he is the only surviving suspect in the case.

Las Vegas Police Arrest Keefe D In The Killing Of 2Pac

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: A booking photo of Duane "Keefe D" Davis is shown on a television monitor as Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill (L) and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speak during a news conference at the LVMPD headquarters to brief media members on Davis' arrest and indictment for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As for what to expect from the case, Suge Knight has already stated that he will refuse to testify. Speaking with TMZ, he explained: “I wouldn’t be. Well, number one, I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody for what? […] I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.”

In the wake of Keefe D's arrest, an interview he gave to The Art of Dialogue back in July has been resurfacing on social media. During the conversation, he admitted that speaking openly about the incident had him worried about jail. “Them dudes was kids, man. Both of them dudes was kids back then,” he said at the time, referring to Deandre “Big Dre” Smith and Orlando Anderson. “Dre was an All-CIF basketball player. He had a nice shot, dunking, all that shit. Dre was an athlete. He wasn’t about that.” From there, the interviewer pressed Keefe. He answered: “Man. We don’t need to discuss that. We already discussed that. What are you trying to get me in jail again?” Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D's case on HotNewHipHop.

