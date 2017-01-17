arraignment
- MusicASAP Rocky Shooting Case Going To Trial, Judge Finds Probable Cause: ReportAccording to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the rapper will be arraigned on January 8 following recent preliminary hearings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKeefe D's Lawyer Fails To Show Up For Arraignment, Hearing Delayed 2 WeeksKeefe D's arraignment has been pushed back two weeks.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKyle Massey Is Wanted By Police After Skipping Court Hearing: ReportA warrant was issued for Kyle Massey's arrest after the former child star missed his arraignment in his immoral communication with a minor case. By Aron A.
- CrimeTory Lanez Ordered To Stay Away From Megan Thee StallionTory Lanez arraignment has been postponed in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Returns To Court To Plead Not Guilty To New Strip Club Beatdown ChargesCardi B faced the judge in court for the alleged beat down of two strip club bartenders.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Hit With 11 New Counts Of Sexual Assault & Abuse Charges: ReportSome of the charges carry a sentence of 30 years.By Aron A.
- MusicTech 9 Fans Suspect Rapper Committed Suicide After Child Sex ReportsTech 9 was reportedly due in court the day after his death.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Will Be Arraigned Today, Expected To Enter PleaJussie Smollett's elaborate scheme has proven a costly mistake. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicInsiders Claim Cardi B's "Street" Past Is Undermining Her SuccessSources allege that Cardi is surrounded by old friends who "are really still in the [street] life, which is not good for Cardi."By hnhh
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Faces Life In Prison In Racketeering & Firearms Indictment: Report6ix9ine was indicted earlier today.By Aron A.
- SocietyATL Rapper Columbia BT Accused Of Trafficking $4 Million In Cut CocaineColumbia BT was reportedly laundering money into his modest rap career.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentVince Vaughn Facing Serious Jail Time For DUIDriving under the influence is bad kids. By Tania Kabanyana
- MusicMeek Mill 2016 Fatal Concert Shooting: Two Men ArrestedTwo men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting at a Meek Mill concert.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Could Be In Jail For Another Week Following JFK Arrest: ReportThings aren't looking good for the self-proclaimed king of New York.By Aron A.
- MusicTaxstone Arraigned In Court, Held On $500,000 BailTaxstone appeared in court one day after being arrested in connection the last year's Irving Plaza shooting.By Danny Schwartz