Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty With Dozens Of Female Supporters Present For His Arraignment

Insurance CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Is Extradicted To New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 19: Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. The 26-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 9 after being spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona amid a national manhunt. Mangione also appeared in a Pennsylvania court on forgery and firearms charges today, where he waived extradition to New York after being indicted on 11 charges including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Luigi Mangione appeared in court for his arraignment on Monday.

Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday during his arraignment in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He rocked a maroon sweater, over a white shirt, with khaki pants, and orange shoes for the highly-publicized hearing in front of Judge Gregory Carro. ABC News reports that approximately two dozen women vied for public seats in the courtroom gallery.

Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued that the viral nature of his case would make getting a fair trial difficult. “I am concerned about my client’s right to a fair trial. He is being prejudiced by these statements, and no safeguards are in place," Friedman Agnifilo told Judge Carro on Monday. "He’s a young man being treated like a human ping-pong ball.” Mangione faces both state murder and terrorism charges.

Luigi Mangione Appears In Manhattan Criminal Court For Arraignment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 23: Luigi Mangione appears with his attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024, in New York City. Mangione, 26, faces state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

In particular, Angifilo took aim at the city's staged perp walk which featured Mayor Eric Adams, who faces his own federal indictment on bribery and fraud charges. "It was the biggest perp walk I’ve ever seen. What was the New York City mayor even doing there? These staged perp walks are unconstitutional," Agnifilo argued. "The mayor should know about due process, given his own problems. I think he was there to try to take away from those issues. He wanted to show symbolism. But my client is not a symbol."

Mangione is currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same facility where Diddy is staying as he awaits trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Mangione will next appear in court on February 21.

