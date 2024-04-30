Eric Adams To Appear On "Drink Champs," Fans Are Not Amused

Eric Adams will discuss Rikers Island, affordable housing, and more.

Eric Adams will be the next guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's popular podcast, Drink Champs. During a preview of the interview, the Mayor of New York discusses Rikers Island, political corruption, affordable housing, and more. Fans aren't thrilled about him appearing on the show during a time of substantial political unrest in New York City.

"I really want to understand his endgame. There are so many ways to access celebrity. Why use the mayoral seat for this? How does this serve NYC?" one fan on Twitter asked. Another wrote: "It’s going to be one of the most vile interviews I’ve ever seen. Mayor Eric Adams is not a good human being cause of his bad cop mentality. Definitely not for Black folks!" Others came to N.O.R.E. and EFN's defense in the situation. "I know yall New Yorkers dislike this mayor but this is a major accomplishment for NORE & Drink Champs. #1 Hip Hop podcast," one user posted.

Eric Adams Arrives At Donald Trump's Trial In N.Y.C.

New York Mayor Eric Adams appears outside Manhattan Criminal Court for the second day of the trial of former US President Donald Trump for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York on April 16, 2024. Donald Trump said April 15, 2024, that he has a "real problem" with the judge handling his New York criminal case -- and that he should be on the campaign trail instead of in court. "We're not going to be given a fair trial," Trump told reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom after jury selection ended for the day in his "hush money" trial, one of four separate criminal cases he faces. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Adams' appearance on Drink Champs follows a heated interview on The Breakfast Club, last month, during which New York City lawyer Olayemi Olurin pressed him for being a "fearmonger" on crime. She also accused him of "sensationalizing" the recent death of NYPD cop Jonathan Diller. He pushed back against both arguments.

Eric Adams Speaks With N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN

Adams' appearance on Drink Champs will be dropping on RevoltTV on Thursday. It will be available to everyone online the following Saturday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eric Adams and Drink Champs on HotNewHipHop.

