50 Cent Changes Tune On Eric Adams, Voices Support For $53 Million Migrant Program

50 Cent has admitted he was wrong about Mayor Eric Adams and New York City’s $53 million pilot program to provide support for migrants and their families. He had criticized the new initiative on social media, earlier this week. Taking to Instagram, the hometown rapper revealed he’s since spoken to the mayor and understands the importance of the move.

”I talk to @NYCMayor Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place,” he wrote. “He appeared to be on point, and on top of things. Now I want to talk to @GovKathyHochul about the laws preventing him from doing things to make the situation better in New York. and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES! gunitbrands.co.”

Read More: Eric Adams Responds To 50 Cent: "Maybe He’ll Write A Song About Me"

Eric Adams Poses With ASAP Rocky & Floyd Mayweather

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: A$AP Rocky, Floyd Mayweather and Mayor Eric Adams attend Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event Party on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Adams previously invited 50 to chat with him during a press conference after his initial Instagram post. “First to Fitty, I have not had one birthday that I have not played his music,” Adams told reporters in part at a City Hall. “I would love to explain it to him so that he can go out and do another tweet of saying, ‘You know what, Eric is just a smart manager, and now we understand why he was elected by the people of the city of New York.'” Check out 50 Cent's comments on speaking with Adams below.

50 Cent Makes Amends With Eric Adams

As for the pilot program, it will provide 500 families with pre-paid credit cards that work at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The New York Post reports that a family of four would get access to $35 per day for food. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Out Eric Adams, Suggests Donald Trump Could Be "The Answer"

[Via]