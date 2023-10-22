50 Cent Begs Joe Biden To “Get The F**k Up” As POTUS Reportedly Hits The Beach Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

In the entertainment industry, 50 Cent's hard work and dedication to his craft have solidified his spot at the top. Outside of the recording studio and Power set, though, the rapper's problems remain in the hands of politicians, just like the rest of us. As of late, things are particularly tumultuous across the globe as conflict wages on between Israel and Gaza. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden faced backlash for standing alongside the Israeli government and publicly denying their involvement in a hospital bombing. Now, the seasoned politician is being put on blast by Fif for allegedly hitting the beach amid all of this chaos.

While browsing through headlines on Daily Mail, the "I Get Money" hitmaker came across a report about Biden visiting his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware residence rather than assuring citizens of their safety from the White House. "👀 Hey Joe, get the f**k up," Curtis Jackson wrote when reposting the story on Instagram this weekend. "We in trouble man!" the multi-talent then reminded the president.

50 Cent Has a Message for President Joe Biden

As Hollywood Unlocked notes, the Pennsylvania native announced a plan to give $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank as Palestinians continue to fight for their safety and freedom. "We will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups," Biden assured worried Americans in a tweet.

The world feels like it's moving at a pace far more rapid than usual lately, but through it all, Jackson continues to troll his fellow celebrities. Keefe D and Diddy have both been feeling the heat from the New Yorker lately in relation to Tupac's death investigation. Of course, 50 Cent has also been poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith amid her memoir press tour, which has brought about plenty of interesting confessions about her personal life. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

