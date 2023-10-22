50 Cent Begs Joe Biden To “Get The F**k Up” As POTUS Reportedly Hits The Beach Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

Tensions are rising all around the world, and Fif is calling on our nation’s leader to step up and do something about it.

BYHayley Hynes
50 Cent Begs Joe Biden To “Get The F**k Up” As POTUS Reportedly Hits The Beach Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

In the entertainment industry, 50 Cent's hard work and dedication to his craft have solidified his spot at the top. Outside of the recording studio and Power set, though, the rapper's problems remain in the hands of politicians, just like the rest of us. As of late, things are particularly tumultuous across the globe as conflict wages on between Israel and Gaza. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden faced backlash for standing alongside the Israeli government and publicly denying their involvement in a hospital bombing. Now, the seasoned politician is being put on blast by Fif for allegedly hitting the beach amid all of this chaos.

While browsing through headlines on Daily Mail, the "I Get Money" hitmaker came across a report about Biden visiting his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware residence rather than assuring citizens of their safety from the White House. "👀 Hey Joe, get the f**k up," Curtis Jackson wrote when reposting the story on Instagram this weekend. "We in trouble man!" the multi-talent then reminded the president.

Read More: Joe Biden Should Drop Out Of 2024 Presidential Race, Bill Maher Believes

50 Cent Has a Message for President Joe Biden

As Hollywood Unlocked notes, the Pennsylvania native announced a plan to give $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank as Palestinians continue to fight for their safety and freedom. "We will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups," Biden assured worried Americans in a tweet.

The world feels like it's moving at a pace far more rapid than usual lately, but through it all, Jackson continues to troll his fellow celebrities. Keefe D and Diddy have both been feeling the heat from the New Yorker lately in relation to Tupac's death investigation. Of course, 50 Cent has also been poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith amid her memoir press tour, which has brought about plenty of interesting confessions about her personal life. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith Over 2Pac Comments

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.