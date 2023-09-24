Joe Biden Renews Promise To End Junk Fees, IRS Vows To Crack Down On Ticket Resellers

The IRS has announced plans to crack down on the lucrative ticket resale industry. New reports indicate that the IRS will be more stringently tracking and taxing ticket resellers who make more than $600 from resale each year. Furthermore, sites such as Ticketmaster and StubHub will be required to provide the agency with information about resellers who use their site.

The move comes amid a renewal of President Joe Biden's goal of ending junk fees. The removal of junk fees has been something the President has long targeted with the end goal of increasing financial transparency for American shoppers. "Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn’t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that. My Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for upfront," @POTUS tweeted on September 23. The issue became national news earlier this year in regard to the sale of Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour.

Biden Slammed In Latest Polls

However, President Biden is not the most popular man right now. A recent bipartisan NBC poll showed that Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of how Biden has handled the economy. Furthermore, 56% of the 1000 people asked disapprove of Biden's presidency. However, 44% of voters said they felt "very negatively" about Donald Trump, with 54% in total saying they felt negatively about Trump in some fashion. The poll was a bipartisan effort conducted by Republican pollster Bill McInturff and Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt.

“This survey is a startling flashing red light for an incumbent party," McInturff said. “Yes, the numbers for Biden aren’t where he needs them to be. But the lens for most voters is still through Donald Trump first," Horwitt countered. The biggest issues for the two presumptive candidates were age and criminality. 74% of respondents said they had concerns about Biden's age and health. Meanwhile, 62% said they were concerned about Trump's ongoing legal troubles. As a result, the head-to-head race sees the pair tied in a hypothetical election with 46% of the vote each.

