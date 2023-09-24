Joe Biden Calls LL Cool J “Boy” During Award Ceremony: Watch

President Joe Biden suffered something of a verbal gaffe this weekend while speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. Biden was presenting the Phoenix Award to LL Cool J and MC Lyle when the incident occurred. “Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of Hip-Hop in America, LL J Cool J, uh...By the way that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.” While the moment got a laugh from the audience, it has been jumped on by Biden's political opponents.

Contrary to the reporting of other outlets, the moment did not "blow up" on X, formerly Twitter. Instead, the clip was reposted by an official Republican Twitter account. In the comments of that video, Republicans referred to Biden and the Democrats as the "party of slavery and Jim Crow laws" and lamented that the Black community continues to back the party. However, the incident, while egregious, was quickly lost amid various other right-wing targets, including a recent speech Biden gave about gun control this week.

Biden And Trump Even In Latest Polls

However, a new poll from NBC has shown that both parties have reason to be concerned about the upcoming Presidential election in 2024. 56% of the 1000 people asked disapprove of Biden's presidency. However, 44% of voters said they felt "very negatively" about Donald Trump, with 54% in total saying they felt negatively about Trump in some fashion. The poll was a bipartisan effort conducted by Republican pollster Bill McInturff and Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt.

“This survey is a startling flashing red light for an incumbent party," McInturff said. “Yes, the numbers for Biden aren’t where he needs them to be. But the lens for most voters is still through Donald Trump first," Horwitt countered. The biggest issues for the two presumptive candidates were age and criminality. 74% of respondents said they had concerns about Biden's age and health. Meanwhile, 62% said they were concerned about Trump's ongoing legal troubles. As a result, the head-to-head race sees the pair tied in a hypothetical election with 46% of the vote each.

