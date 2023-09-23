Donald Trump Blasts Howard Stern During Overnight Rant On Social Media

Donald Trump slammed his former friend, Howard Stern, in a lengthy rant on his media platform, Truth Social, in the middle of the night. At approximately 2:00 AM, EST on Saturday, the former president labeled Stern "disloyal" and accused him of going "woke."

“The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience,” Trump posted. “Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer. I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!”

Former US President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald. Trump delivers remarks at a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus event in Maquoketa, Iowa, on September 20, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The comments come after Stern criticized Trump during a recent episode of his radio show. He had described "woke" as a “compliment.” “To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep,” he said. “And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f*cking want.” He went on to reflect on his appreciation for the COVID-19 vaccine. “Fucking science. This fucking country is so great," he added.

Attacking Stern wasn't the only topic of Trump's late-night rant. He also went after Joe Biden, his handling of the United Auto Workers strike, electric cars, and China. "This wasn’t Biden’s idea, he can’t put two sentences together. It was the idea of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, & Communists who control him and who, in so doing, are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!" Trump wrote.

