Boosie Badazz Reaches Out To Kamala Harris About Gun Violence

Boosie Badazz is an artist who has been through a lot during his career. Overall, he is someone who has had an ear to the streets for a very long time. This has given him the experience to speak on a whole plethora of situations. Unfortunately, one topic that he understands all too well, is gun violence. Gun violence has claimed the lives of countless people, and Boosie wants to help put an end to it.

In fact, one person who seems to share this goal is none other than Quavo. As we reported, Quavo was recently in Washington where he got to speak to Vice President Kamala Harris. During the meeting, he spoke about the perils of gun violence while invoking the memory of Takeoff. Overall, it was a very powerful statement to make, and Quavo has been getting praise for it. Following the news, Boosie took to Twitter, where he reached out to Harris, and noted that he too would like to take a meeting.

Boosie Badazz Speaks

"I WANNA ADVOCATE FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ALSO," Boosie wrote. "CAN YOU USE ME TO SAVE SOME OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION THATS LOST?THESE KIDS WILL LISTEN TO SOMEONE THEY LOOK UP TOO WHO HAD SIMILAR CHILDHOODS BEFORE THEY LISTEN TO THEY OWN PARENTS!! I KNOW I CAN MAKE A CHANGE CAUSE IVE BEEN DOING IT ALREADY WHEN I TALK TO THE TROUBLE YOUTH. BOOSIE WORDS HIT DIFFERENT TO THE YOUTH." It is clear that Boosie Badazz feels strongly about the topic at hand, and wants to make a difference. It would be a great way to give back, even if only small changes are made.

Hopefully, Kamala Harris will grant the meeting to Boosie. It would be great to see these two meet up for a productive conversation. Let us know what you think of Boosie reaching out to Kamala Harris, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

