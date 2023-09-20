Quavo Speaks With Congress To Address Gun Violence

Quavo traveled to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to speak with various members of Congress to discuss the prevalence of gun violence in America. His mother and his older sister, Takeoff's mother, joined him at the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference. The meeting comes after the Migos rapper launched the Rocket Foundation to raise awareness for gun violence prevention in the wake of Takeoff's death.

At the event, Quavo spoke with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Cory Booker, Representatives Nikema Williams, Steven Horsford, Lisa Blunt Rochester, Robin Kelly, Maxwell Frost, and community organizer Greg Jackson. Quavo is also joining Jackson on a discussion panel alongside Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Lucy McBath.

Quavo With Takeoff During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

“I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times,” Quavo said, as noted by ABC News. “You don't think nothing is going to happen. I need to step up to the plate and hit a homerun, I have to do something about it, so it won't happen to the masses — especially in our culture. I don't want this to happen to the next person, I want to knock down these percentages.”

“We need to do better with the control of guns,” Quavo continued. “We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen.” He further added: “And how do you keep them out of the hands of people that make bad decisions? I'm kind of in a half-and-half place. Even police have guns. Unfortunately, some of the people in our culture and loved ones have been lost to police brutality. It's all about choices and how we can put a filter on who can use these guns.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Quavo's efforts against gun violence on HotNewHipHop.

