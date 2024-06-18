Quavo Promises To Keep Takeoff's Name Alive While Celebrating His Birthday

Quavo + Takeoff “Only Built For Infinity Links” Album Listening Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Quavo and Takeoff attend their “Only Built For Infinity Links” Album Listening event on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)
Quavo showed love to the late Migos rapper on IG.

Quavo wished his late Migos partner, Takeoff, a happy birthday on what would've been his 30th birthday, Tuesday. In doing so, he shared a pair of pictures of the rapper while promising to keep his legacy alive for as long as he continues breathing.

“Happy Birthday Take!!!" Quavo began. "A 30 ball damn bro the youngest out gang getting old boyy but today we celebrate no matter what we will always celebrate you and keep your name alive as long I’m here you are too twin it always have been like that and don’t nun change but the chains to infinity rocket man I love you. Lets get it!” Fans posted tons of birthday wishes and kind messages in response. Bobby Shmurda, Rich The Kid, and more artists left behind messages in the comments section as well.

Quavo & Takeoff Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

In addition to celebrating Takeoff's birthday on Instagram, Quavo also spent Tuesday hosting the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit at the Carter Center in Atlanta. There, he spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris about gun violence. “It’s super hard every day. I’m still crying. I’m still grieving. I’m still mourning,” Quavo said at the event. “Just to look behind me and see that I got the VP and guys like Greg Jackson and other survivors that actually fell victim to the same thing, I know that I’m not alone. This is my second calling. This is very personal to me. That’s what makes my drive and motivation to go even harder.”

Quavo Wishes Takeoff A Happy Birthday

Check out Quavo's birthday tribute for Takeoff on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quavo on HotNewHipHop.

