Quavo Honors Takeoff With Gun Violence Reduction Initiative In Atlanta

Quavo will always do right by his nephew Takeoff's memory, and his most recent move is a direct call to avoid tragedies like what took his life in late 2022. Moreover, Billboard reported on Wednesday (March 20) that he launched the Sparks Grants initiative for organizations combating gun violence in Atlanta. The move aims to grant $10,000 to each group focusing on firearm regulation and other initiatives to improve the community's safety and security, make a legislative impact, and do right by lives lost to senseless loss. The deadline to apply for the grant is April 21 via The Rocket Foundation's website, which you can find here.

"I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence,” Quavo shared about this effort via a statement. "The Rocket Foundation will be giving out $100,000 in Spark grants to local organizations dedicated to reducing community violence in Atlanta. There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives."

Quavo & Takeoff At Their Album Listening Event In 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Quavo and Takeoff attend their “Only Built For Infinity Links” Album Listening event on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Offset recently spoke on his relationship with Quavo, both former members of the Migos. Tensions between them before and after member Takeoff's death were a big conversation, one that Take's loss seemed to re-contextualize and heal. "I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other," he remarked. “We went through something, we don’t have to show you smiles on faces… so stop doing that.

"We ain't on no sucker s**t with each other," 'Set went on, "We both came in this s**t together and we both knew that, we understood that, and we lost our brother. I still go through s**t, I know bro go through s**t. N***as love each other though at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it. Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that s**t. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business." Furthermore, for more news and the latest updates on Quavo, check back in with HNHH.

