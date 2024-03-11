Quavo Gives Kirk Cousins New Nickname After Atlanta Falcons Signing

Quavo is ecstatic about the Atlanta Falcons bringing in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he commented on the news: “We having plenty chains down here ice em out Kirk Frost.” Cousins agreed to terms on a four-year, $180 million contract with the team in desperate need of a player at the position.

He joins a roster loaded with young talent on offense. In recent years, they’ve drafted Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. The team also just moved on from former head coach Arthur Smith. Raheem Morris took over the job earlier this year.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Quavo attends his 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Prior to joining the Falcons, Cousins played his previous six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The organization announced they’d be moving on from him earlier in the day. "After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best. Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship."

Quavo Celebrates Falcons' New Signing

Quavo hype for Kirk Cousins to ATL 🅰️🔥 Already has a new nickname for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/SNApBwEY2i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2024

Cousins is 35 years old and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quavo as well as the NFL on HotNewHipHop.

