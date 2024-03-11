Quavo Gives Kirk Cousins New Nickname After Atlanta Falcons Signing

Quavo is a fan of the Falcons' new quarterback.

BYCole Blake
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Quavo is ecstatic about the Atlanta Falcons bringing in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he commented on the news: “We having plenty chains down here ice em out Kirk Frost.” Cousins agreed to terms on a four-year, $180 million contract with the team in desperate need of a player at the position.

He joins a roster loaded with young talent on offense. In recent years, they’ve drafted Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. The team also just moved on from former head coach Arthur Smith. Raheem Morris took over the job earlier this year.

Read More: Quavo Pleas With Falcons To Make Him Their Starting QB: Watch

Quavo Plays Football At Huncho Day In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Quavo attends his 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Prior to joining the Falcons, Cousins played his previous six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The organization announced they’d be moving on from him earlier in the day. "After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best. Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship."

Quavo Celebrates Falcons' New Signing

Cousins is 35 years old and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quavo as well as the NFL on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Quavo Says Philadelphia Eagles Can't Beat Atlanta Falcons Without Carson Wentz

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Rob Carr/Getty ImagesSportsTop 10 NFL Free Agents On The Market
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota VikingsSportsKirk Cousins Wants To Stay In Minnesota
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota TwinsSportsT.J. Hockenson Signs Historic Deal With The Vikings
Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesSportsQB Kirk Cousins Reportedly Deciding Between These Two Teams