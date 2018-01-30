Kirk Cousins
- SportsKirk Cousins Wants To Stay In MinnesotaCousins wants to stay a Viking, but acknowledges the tough road ahead.By Ben Mock
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Set To Star In New Netflix "Quarterback" DocPatrick Mahomes will also be joined by two other NFL QBs.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKirk Cousins Details Halftime Scene After Record-Breaking Comeback WinThe Vikings set an NFL record for the largest comeback in history with their win over the Colts.By Cole Blake
- SportsStephen A. Smith Can't Believe Chris Russo's Lamar Jackson TakeChris Russo knows how to push Stephen A's buttons.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Flabbergasted By New Co-Host's Dak Prescott TakeChris "Mad Dog" Russo has officially joined "First Take."By Alexander Cole
- SportsKirk Cousins & The Vikings Get Devastating COVID-19 UpdateThe Vikings will be missing their most important player this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKirk Cousins Reportedly Being Pursued By Rival NFC TeamKirk Cousins is generating some interest out there.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVikings Star Kirk Cousins Clarifies COVID-19 "If I Die, I Die" CommentsThe NFL star recently did an interview where he talked about not liking face masks, but wearing them out of respect for others.By Erika Marie
- Sports49ers Rumored To Want QB Not Named Tom BradyTom Brady's free agency plans have been heavily theorized over the last few months.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKirk Cousins Responds To Adam Thielen After Being Called OutCousins realizes he hasn't been phenomenal this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShannon Sharpe Hits Kirk Cousins With Expert Trolling On TwitterIt's been a rough start for Cousins.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKirk Cousins Called A "Baller" By Teammate Laquon TreadwellCousins and the Viking failed to make the playoffs.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVikings' Kirk Cousins Grills "Mystery Meat," Twitter ReactsFans were suspicious of Kirk Cousins' choice of BBQ protein.By Devin Ch
- SportsKirk Cousins Has Reportedly Decided Which Team He'll Sign WithCousins will reportedly get $84M fully guaranteed.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTop 10 NFL Free Agents On The MarketNFL free agency has officially begun.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsQB Kirk Cousins Reportedly Deciding Between These Two TeamsCousins has reportedly narrowed his decision to two teams.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNew York Jets "Willing To Pay Whatever It Takes" For Kirk CousinsJets reportedly looking to give Cousins $60M in first year.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKansas City Chiefs Agree To Trade QB Alex Smith To Washington RedskinsThe Washington Redskins have agreed on a trade to acquire QB Alex Smith from the Chiefs.By Kevin Goddard