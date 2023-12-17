Takeoff Death Jokes Anger Quavo And Offset Amid Latter's Cardi B Drama

Cardi B and Offset have spent the past few years building a beautiful family together. Unfortunately for them, even their two children aren't enough to keep the couple from fighting on the internet. This past week, the New York native was clearly in her feelings as the former Migo was bombarded with cheating allegations. Even those who are speculating that the whole situation is a publicity stunt, as we've seen from Cardi and her man in the past, were convinced that something more serious is going on after hearing the anguish and pain in the femcee's voice.

"I've been sparing you, b**ch a** ni**a. Your b**ch a** album is s**t," she publicly ranted to Offset. "F**king doing me dirty after so many years that I helped your motherf**king a**. Not even a f**king thank you." As per usual, some internet users decided to take the low road. They've been making untasteful jokes about the father of five's late partner in rhyme, Takeoff. This left a bad taste in both Quavo and Offset's mouths, and they weren't afraid to call out weirdos online stirring the pot.

Quavo Defends Takeoff

"Nephew ain't wit the soap opera," the former wrote. "LONG LOVE Rocket 🚀🙏🏾. Pray for y'all tho ♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾." For his part, the SET IT OFF artist sent out a similar tweet. "Fan wishing death on Takeoff is [wild]. Y'all lil a**es better chill," he threatened.

Offset Calls Out "Fans" Taking Things Too Far

Do you think that Cardi B and Offset are drumming up a scandal for attention (and to distract from Nicki Minaj's new LP)? Or is the pair heading down the road toward divorce again after the rap diva unleashed her anger toward her husband on Instagram Live? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

