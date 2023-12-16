Charleston White Shoots His Shot At Cardi B After Offset Split

Earlier this week, Cardi B announced that she's been "single for a minute" following rumors that she and Offset had gone their separate ways. She's since taken to social media to throw plenty of shade his way, though they've yet to formally announce why they decided to split. Regardless, countless fans and peers have taken this as an opportunity to show their interest in the "Bongos" rapper. Of course, one man who was at the front of the line to express his admiration for her was Charleston White.

He took to Instagram Live to shoot his shot recently, offering to take her out on a date. "I f*ck with the Migos," he began. "But I sure would like to go on a date with Cardi B... She's fair game now." White went on, asking the hitmaker directly if he could take her out sometime soon. "Why shouldn't I go on a date with Cardi B? Cardi B can I take you out? Listen, we can do a Metaverse date. You go to a restaurant, I go to a restaurant..."

Read More: "WAP" Wars: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Feud Continues

Clearly, White's willing to do whatever it takes to hit it off with the NYC native. "I used to want twelve gold teeth for Christmas," he described, "I don't want twelve gold teeth no more. I want a three-hour conversation with Cardi B." She's yet to respond to the offer. It does look like the performer's looking to start fresh amid the split, however, it's unlikely to be with Charleston White.

"I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I'm excited," she told fans this week. What do you think of Charleston White attempting to shoot his shot? Do you think he has a chance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Pardison Fontaine & Cardi B Still Collaborate, He Recalls Giving Her "Be Careful"

[Via]