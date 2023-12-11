Cardi B Declares She's Single, Responds To Offset & Chrisean Rock Rumors

Offset has seemingly confirmed the news as well.

Cardi B is easily one of the biggest artists in rap right now, and her husband Offset is too. However, there has been some trouble in paradise as of late for the two. Last week, it was reported that the two had unfollowed each other on social media. Furthermore, over the weekend, Blueface came out and said that Offset had sex with Chrisean Rock recently. Overall, this was a pretty wild rumor to find out about. Fans could not believe it, and it led to a whole lot of chatter throughout social media.

Offset and Chrisean Rock were quick to deny the rumors. However, a lot of fans wanted to hear from Cardi B. After all, she is the one who would be getting cheated on here. Well, this morning, the artist went on Instagram Live where she addressed her fans, and the rumors themselves. As you can see in the video below, she makes a pretty large revelation here. She is now single. Yes, that is right. Cardi B and Offset have broken up, and Cardi now sees herself as a single woman.

Cardi B And Offset Are No More

As for the rumors themselves, Cardi said that she does not believe it is true. However, she doesn't really care whether or not it is true, and that is because she is single. Furthermore, she said that she never made an announcement pertaining to all of this because she doesn't really know how to approach it at the moment. That said, with Blueface blowing things wide open, she figured now would be as good of a time as ever to just come clean with what is going on. In the The Neighborhood Talk post above, you can also see that Offset himself liked the original report of Cardi being single. Needless to say, he is confirming the news as well.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Furthermore, let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section.

