Offset & His Mom Hit Up Art Basel Miami To Celebrate Rapper's Birthday As Cardi B Split Rumors Persist

Offset and his mom hit up Art Basel this weekend to celebrate the rapper's 32nd birthday. Offset performed a few times for his fans and was generally seen having a good time at the popular spot. The Atlanta rapper officially turns 32 on December 14. However, he took the opportunity to enjoy a little weekend outing. Latabia Woodward was in the front row for all of her son's sets and also appeared to be having a great time. Art Basel Miami has proven to be a popular spot this weekend, with Tom Brady and Irina Shayk also being spotted at the event.

However, the outing came amid renewed rumors that he and Cardi B are headed for a breakup. While the couple is almost constantly linked to split rumors, this time feels a little more weighty. Last week, Cardi posted a solo image to Instagram with an ominous caption in regards to relationships. “You know when you just outgrow relationships. I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!” the rapper wrote. Despite this, neither party has publicly said anything directly about a potential split. The rumors remain a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Offset & Cardi B Appear In Baby Shark

Elsewhere, Offset, Cardi, and their children recently appeared in the children's animated show, Baby Shark's Big Show. The famous family appeared as shark versions of themselves - namely "Sharki B" and "Offshark". In their brief cameo, the couple (and their kids) are chilling in their green room when their security catches protagonist Brooklyn "Baby" Shark (Kimiko Glenn) trying to sneak in.

However, the famous couple's voice-acting skills are under scrutiny. While some fans have praised Offset, others found his line delivery stilted and awkward. "Idk why but when he was in NCIS, I always thought the delivery of this line was funny lol," one commenter replied, including a clip of Offset's awkward line delivery from the long-running police procedural.

