Cardi B Flaunts Her Unedited Curves, Says She Is Ready To Focus On Herself And Drop "Dead Weight" Amid Offset Break-Up Rumors

Cardi B is having a tumultuous 2023. Her actions online have led to a ton of backlash and debates. It seems she is fighting a lot of inner demons right now, and it may be time for a fresh start in 2024, or possibly starting today. Very recently, many publications, including Bossip, have been reporting that the mother of two and Offset might be splitting up. The rumors started when Cardi posted this cryptic message on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "You know when you just outgrow relationships."

She quickly followed that up with a second post, saying, "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!" Both rappers also unfollowed each other on the platform. Things have now escalated further after Cardi went on IG Live to talk about setting yourself up for success. "You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I'll say mentality, procrastination, laziness, and people. A lot of people are dead weight, too."

Cardi B Is Ready For A Renaissance

The New York artist put the hammer down by imploring that next year is going to be about taking care of herself. It seems this newfound confidence sparked Cardi to post some natural photos of her body. She uploaded a photo of her in a matching army green bra and underwear set flexing her body. The caption on the Story post read, "NO EDIT." It is happy to see Cardi feel comfortable in her skin and hopefully, with all of the changes she wants to make she will be in a better place moving forward.

