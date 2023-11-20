Cardi B Flaunts Her Curves, Fans Are Not Feeling It

Cardi B has not been in the most positive light over the past month or so. Some may feel that has lasted a lot longer, but it has felt worse than normal. In 2018, when the rapper was really hitting her stride and reaching her peak powers. She was racking up awards and people were enjoying her slightly wacky and loud personality. However, the things that she could get away with have not been flying with fans. It seems she is gaining more hate than love and it is quite a quick turnaround.

Of course, especially on social media, there are always going to be negative comments. No one is liked by everyone and nobody is perfect. But again, for Cardi B, it feels like there is nothing but pure hatred. It may have taken an ugly turn for the New Yorker back in the middle of October when she wished death upon a naysayer and the person's mom. After that, a lot of people were claiming she was taking a break from music. Cardi has also been off social media lately, but that has seemed to change.

Read More: Saucy Santana Fires Back At DJ Akademiks After Being Clowned For Low Streams On Diss Track: Watch

Cardi B Is Unapologetically Serving It Up

In the video above, Cardi is doing some calculated poses to flex her body. She is wearing a close-to-the-skin dress to flaunt her assets, so to speak. Not surprisingly, almost every single comment on the video clip was dragging her through the mud. One goes, "Plastic Bod 😢" Another chimes in, "Wouldn’t call this a blessing 😂 ever." Fans have always pitted Cardi against Nicki Minaj and some were doing that under this post too. Maybe, this music she claims to have coming will address a lot of what has gone on and silence the noise.

What are your initial thoughts on Cardi B's latest video displaying her curves in a skin-tight dress? What do you think her reasoning is for showing off? Are the fans being fair or foul with their comments? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Cardi B, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Angel Reese Responds To Rumor That She Was Suspended Due To Low GPA