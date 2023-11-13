Bebe Rexha Says Nicki Minaj Is Better Than Cardi B, Which Sends Fans In A Frenzy

Of the longest-running debates, the rap community has been Nicki Minaj versus Cardi B. For most music fans, these types of conversations never get stale. However, it seems a good amount of people are sick of this battle between the two femcees from New York. To be quite frank, it is a bit of an unfair comparison. Nicki has been in the game for far longer than Cardi. That also leads her to be more influential by default as well. There are so many female rappers who credit Queen Nicki as one of their biggest inspirations. Pop star Bebe Rexha seems to agree with that same sentiment.

Bebe, from New York as well, has seen both artists at their highest respective powers. Additionally, she has had the pleasure of working with both ladies. Her and Nicki's biggest track came in a collaboration with David Guetta on "Hey Mama." As for Cardi, these two worked together on "Girls," which found its way on to Rita Ora's 2018 record, Phoenix.

Read More: R. Kelly Sues Prison Workers And Tasha K For Alleged Info Leaking Scheme

Bebe Rexha Takes Nicki Over Cardi, Respectfully

Clearly, she knows a thing or two about this age-old question. On a recent IG live tracked down by TMZ Hip-Hop, Bebe and her stylist discussed who they thought was better and they both landed on Nicki, respectfully. The determining factors for them were the fact that "Nicki writes her own s***," and longevity, among others, put her over the top of Cardi. Well, fans were not too pleased, calling Bebe out for pitting them against each other.

What are your initial thoughts on Bebe Rexha's answer on who is better between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B? Who do you prefer in this debate? Will this question ever stop being asked? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B. Furthermore, be sure to check us out for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: SZA Shows Gratitude Toward Her Black Female Fan Base: Watch

[Via]