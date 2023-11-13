Cardi B Hints At Dropping New Music Before The End Of The Year: “I Feel Like I Gotta Talk My S*** A Little Bit”

2018 was Cardi B's coming-out party. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was a commercial and critical success. Winning Best Rap Album at the 61st GRAMMYs over records like ASTROWORLD, Swimming, Daytona, and Victory Lap, was a massive upset pick. Most bashed the voters for picking this over what are considered to be four classic records. However, Cardi's tape was so massive in terms of the numbers. There were tons of radio hits on it like "I Like It," Bartier Cardi," and "Bodak Yellow."

However, after that, things began to slow down a bit for the New Yorker. Her singles, while still doing streaming numbers, were a bit lackluster to many. Easily, the most memorable of the ones after Invasion was "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion. Even that song faced a lot of criticism for its ridiculousness. Cardi might not be as in-demand as she was a couple of years ago, but she might be coming back with a vengeance. For some people, it might be cause her biggest competition is nearing the release of her new album.

Cardi B Teases Her Fans

Nicki Minaj's eagerly-awaited Pink Friday 2, is supposedly dropping on her birthday, December 8. The masses are excited for that record, but Cardi feels that she has been slighted. She expressed this in the video above, hinting that new music might be out before 2023 comes to a close. Cardi seems to be debating with herself if she wants to drop anything, however, a statement toward the end of the audio clip was very telling. "I feel like I gotta talk my s*** a little bit." That could mean anything and some feel it is because of the Queen. It could also be a reference to the fans on Twitter dragging her for her "low work ethic." It will be something to watch unfold over the next couple of weeks for sure.

What are your initial thoughts on Cardi B saying she is thinking about dropping music before the end of the year? Are you wanting to hear what she has in the vault? Do you agree with the fans that she is only doing this because of her rival, Nicki Minaj? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Cardi B, as well as everything else going on in the music world.

