Fivio Foreign Gets Fooled By Fake NBA Account Claiming Seth Curry Was Drinking Lean

Fivio Foreign is someone who frequently comments on some of the stuff he sees on social media. However, there are some instances where he has gotten roasted by fans for getting things wrong. Overall, social media is a very brutal and unforgiving place. When you make a mistake or people disagree, you are going to hear about it. Moreover, you might get ridiculed on all corners of the internet, beyond just the platform you spoke out on.

Well, that is exactly what happened to Fivio on Sunday. The rapper was on social media when he came across a post by a Twitter account called @thenbacentel. For those who may not know, this is a parody account of an actual legitimate NBA news source. All of the posts are fake, and sometimes, it can be easy for people to get that confused. In the post below, NBA Centel decided to claim that Seth Curry was caught drinking lean and that the Mavericks were cutting him for that very reason.

Fivio Foreign Fell For It

This subsequently led to a tweet from Fivio where he appeared to be confused as to what was going on. "I thought weed was legal inna NBA now," he asked. "Wtf.. & dat ain't lean dats medicine. Bro had a cold." Following this tweet, fans immediately began to roast the rapper for misinterpreting what was going on here. Some felt like it was obvious that this was a joke tweet. Moreover, it is pretty clear from the video that this is not actually Seth Curry being depicted over here.

At the end of the day, NBA Twitter is a hard place to navigate. There are so many parody accounts and they are all very difficult to keep track of. Let us know what you think of this phenomenon, in the comments section below. Do you think Fivio deserves a pass here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

