YK Osiris is dealing with the aftermath of kissing reality star Sukihana without her permission. Video footage caught the 24-year-old rapper forcing himself onto the Love & HipHop: Miami cast member, and fans are outraged at the incident. And while he’s since apologized about the sexual assault — with Suki accepting the apology — YK Osiris is still getting blasted on social media. New York rapper Fivio Foreign gave his two cents to Hollywood Unlocked as well, giving YK some much-needed advice.

“Just as a Black man in America and how our Black women are portrayed, you always got to be delicate… So you just got to read the room,” said Fivio Foreign. The B.I.B.L.E. album artist also talked about how Black men and Black women relate in today’s culture. “Now, I don’t want to put another Black man down, but I feel for her and I got daughters.” While Fivio, YK, and Suki are all part of the music industry, situations like this one show how far the rap game has to go in terms of respect and awareness.

What’s Next For YK Osiris, Sukihana, And Fivio Foreign?

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 23: YK Osiris attends “Keeping Up With The Jones” Turkey Giveaway at Greenbriar Mall on November 23, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As this scandal slowly quiets down, the question is what next? For YK, it’s an interesting time in his career, to say the least. His one studio album, The Golden Child, dropped back in 2019. Since then, he’s only released one single, “Set Me Free,” with Lecrae. As for Sukihana, she wants to put this issue behind her. She has a new song with Afro B called “Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup)” that’s an absolute banger. She was also cast as a judge for last year’s Baddies West: Auditions.

When it comes to Fivio Foreign, he isn’t just doling out free advice to the other rappers in hot water. After his album drop last year, which got him BET Hip Hop Awards nominations for Best New Hip Hop Artist and Impact Track, he released a new single in March 2023: “Ay Lala,” which includes Malik Montana and Luciano, featuring Baby Gang. His latest content is the Without Warning EP, which you can read more about below.

