Lecrae
Real Name
Lecrae Moore
Date of Birth
Oct. 9, 1979 - Age 44
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Label
major
Top Songs
Coming In Hot
Andy Mineo,
Lecrae
Jul 20, 2018
Get Back Right
Lecrae
Jun 01, 2018
Broke
Lecrae
Sep 15, 2017
I Can't Lose
Lecrae
Jun 23, 2018
Whatchu Mean
Lecrae
Sep 20, 2017
Top Albums & Mixtapes
Let The Trap Say Amen
Lecrae,
Toyko Vanity
Jun 21, 2018
All Things Work Together
Lecrae
Sep 22, 2017
Restoration
Lecrae
Aug 22, 2020
Restoration
Lecrae
Nov 14, 2020
No Church In A While
1K Phew,
Lecrae
Dec 05, 2021
