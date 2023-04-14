Fivio Foreign
- MixtapesFivio Foreign Taps Vory, Meek Mill, 41, Swae Lee, & More For "Pain & Love 2"Fivi returns with a host of guests for his third album. By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentFivio Foreign Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Fivio Foreign's net worth in 2024. Delve into his financial journey, from music royalties and live performances to merchandise salesBy Jake Skudder
- SongsLil Tjay And Fivio Foreign Put A Drill Spin On "Last Christmas"You can add these two to the growing list of hip-hop and R&B artists to drop Christmas music. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFivio Foreign Recruits Up-And-Coming Drill Trio 41 For Blistering New Single "Get Deady (Offa Pill)"41 is a rap trio also from Brooklyn that features TaTa, Jenn Carter, and Kyle Richh. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBET Hip-Hop Awards Announces 2023 Performer Line UpOffset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red will take the stage.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFivio Foreign Refuses To Sell His Catalog For Eight Figure PayoutFive Foreign is blazing his own trail. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureGloRilla Explains “Dropping The Rakes” With Fivio Foreign On Accident In New PhotoBig Glo is claiming ignorance after a recent pic of her and the New York rapper hit the internet.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsFivio Foreign Collaborates With AI Beat Maker SOUNDRAW On Historic Single "Doin Me"He is the first-ever rapper to use an AI-generated beat.By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Weighs In On YK Osiris-Sukihana ControversyYK Osiris is in hot water, and Fivio has something to say about it.By Jake Lyda
- Original ContentWho Is Rapper Fivio Foreign?From the streets of Brooklyn to stealing the show on a Kanye West album, we're diving into Fivio Foreign's rise to stardom in the New York drill scene. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicFivio Foreign's Got His Chain SnatchedLooks like Fivio's chain going on a greasy neck tour.By James Jones
- MusicFivio Foreign Apologizes To Unpaid VideographerThe rapper said he was unaware that the videographer hadn't been paid.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentBest Songs From Fivio Foreign, RankedFivio has been lighting up the drill scene, so we're looking at some of his best tracks.By Michael Lusigi
- SongsFivio Foreign Brings The Heat On "Hot Sauce": ListenThe New York drill rapper drops another banger.By Noah Grant