Big Drip 2.0 – Song by Fivio Foreign

BY Tallie Spencer 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-12-04 at 11.34.27 PM Screenshot 2025-12-04 at 11.34.27 PM
Fivio puts a twist on a familiar favorite.

Fivio Foreign brings back one of his biggest records with “Big Drip 2.0,” a refreshed take on his breakout 2019 hit. However, the new version doesn’t rewrite the formula. Instead, it leans into the nostalgia. Fivio opens with a line nearly identical to the original, making it clear he knows fans came here for that same energy. The difference comes in the production. The drill beat gets a holiday-leaning twist, with bright cymbals and wintery touches that give the track a subtle Christmas feel without going full seasonal. It’s familiar, fun, and a reminder of how well Fivio sits in this pocket.

Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Start a group chat and send a wishlist
Cause I need a body for Christmas

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.9K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 893
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.6K
Comments 0