Big Drip 2.0 – Song by Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign brings back one of his biggest records with “Big Drip 2.0,” a refreshed take on his breakout 2019 hit. However, the new version doesn’t rewrite the formula. Instead, it leans into the nostalgia. Fivio opens with a line nearly identical to the original, making it clear he knows fans came here for that same energy. The difference comes in the production. The drill beat gets a holiday-leaning twist, with bright cymbals and wintery touches that give the track a subtle Christmas feel without going full seasonal. It’s familiar, fun, and a reminder of how well Fivio sits in this pocket.