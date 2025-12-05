Cam’ron Responds To Big L Family Criticism: “You Not Gonna Tell Me What I Seen Growing Up”

Cam’ron has never been known to bite his tongue, and this week was no different. The Harlem rapper found himself at odds with members of Big L’s family after speaking candidly about the late legend on his shows, sparking a back-and-forth that quickly made its way through social media timelines.

According to Cam, the frustration isn’t about disrespect, it’s about honesty. He made it clear that his commentary comes from lived experience, not rumor or clout-chasing. On a recent episode of his podcast Talk With Flee, Cam’ron addressed concerns from Big L’s family, who feel he’s been pushing stories they say are untrue and painting him and Big Lee in a negative light.

“I’m a Big L fan, but you’re not gonna tell me what I seen growing up,” Cam said. “Because Big L is respected as a rapper, n*****s take away from him being human and growing up in the environment we grew up in.”

Cam'Ron Addresses Speaking On Big L

For Cam, the problem lies in how fans turn artists into untouchable figures once they’re gone. In his eyes, that mindset flattens real people into legends, stripped of complexity and context. He emphasized that acknowledging Big L’s humanity doesn’t diminish his greatness. If anything, it adds depth to his story.

The Dipset co-founder also pushed back against the request for him to stop speaking on what he witnessed. “He wants me to stop talking about what I seen,” he explained. But Cam insists there’s nothing harmful in his words, especially given the time that’s passed. “The only reason I talk about it is ’cause it’s not going to get no one in trouble. They’re gone,” he continued. Moreover, he made it clear that this isn’t about exposing anyone or rewriting history.

Then, in classic Cam fashion, he said a line that felt ripped straight out of a Harlem comedy special. “Y’all n****s scared and think Big L gonna jump out the grave,” he joked.